Dr. Macmaster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benzel Macmaster, MD
Overview
Dr. Benzel Macmaster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Macmaster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fadi C Constantine M.d. P.a8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (800) 288-7077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macmaster?
About Dr. Benzel Macmaster, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558304626
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macmaster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macmaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macmaster works at
Dr. Macmaster speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macmaster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macmaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macmaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macmaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.