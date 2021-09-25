Dr. Benz Pimsakul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimsakul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benz Pimsakul, MD
Overview
Dr. Benz Pimsakul, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT.
Dr. Pimsakul works at
Locations
Intermountain Healthcare - Bountiful Clinic North390 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5391Tuesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Originally he was not assigned to me as my doctor. The doctor I wanted to see was no longer there. I opted to see Dr. Pimsakul instead. The appoint was a little long for it to be empty in the clinic. I waited an hour after the appointment time. He apologized for the wait! So that was awesome and felt respected. Over all he’s very knowledgeable but it seem that each issue you have with you has to be addressed at a different appointment instead of the initial appointment. That was different for I’ve never experienced this before. He listens well and explains things clearly.
About Dr. Benz Pimsakul, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
