Dr. Benton Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benton Wheeler, MD
Overview
Dr. Benton Wheeler, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Locations
-
1
Benton Wheeler, MD504 Azalea Dr Ste A, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 636-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?
Dr Wheeler was wonderful to my step-Father and my late husband. And to me & my children. Although when I met him while my Daddy was ill and I thought he was a cold fish , when I met him again when my husband was sick it finally dawned on me that just protection for him. A screen. A front. He was and IS A WONDERFUL person. His care for my husband & daddy was great. If I get ill I want him for my Doctor!!!
About Dr. Benton Wheeler, MD
- Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760415608
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.