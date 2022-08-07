Overview

Dr. Benton Emblom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Emblom works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.