Dr. Benton Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benton Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. Benton Davidson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Locations
Well Life Medicine1174 Cornucopia St NW Ste 240, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 385-1664
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Dr. Davidson is extremely intelligent, informative, funny, Co patient, caring and kind. Over the 20 (give or take a few) years he has always told me straight up what was going on with my health. We have had many great conversations, not only about my health, but also about everything from government and politics to family and estate planning, He has not only been my doctor all these years but also a good friend. He really cares about his patients. I am truly sorry to see him retiring.
About Dr. Benton Davidson, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013944016
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.