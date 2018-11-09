Overview

Dr. Benton Davidson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.



Dr. Davidson works at Well Life Medicine in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.