Dr. Benton Chun, MD
Overview
Dr. Benton Chun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Benton H.h. Chun M.d. Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 607, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-8868
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. I don't like going to the doctor but he was amazing from start to finish. We now have a beautiful daughter and we are back to see him for a second.
About Dr. Benton Chun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
