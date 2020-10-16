Dr. Benton Ashlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benton Ashlock, MD
Dr. Benton Ashlock, MD is a Pulmonologist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Deigo Med Ctr
La Jolla Office9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8116Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA301 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3400
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very compassionate and knowledgeable of my situation First visit
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1821306648
- UC San Deigo Med Ctr
- Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
