Dr. Edmonds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Edmonds, MD
Overview
Dr. William Edmonds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Edmonds works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic3700 36TH AVE NW, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 230-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmonds?
Doctor is personable and covered reasons behind his consultation on my foot pain. It all made sense as I left the office. Staff is friendly and helpful. Wait a tad long.
About Dr. William Edmonds, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770581506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmonds accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmonds works at
Dr. Edmonds has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmonds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.