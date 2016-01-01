Dr. Benson Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benson Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Benson Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
Benson W. Yu M.d. Pllc3601 Chain Bridge Rd Ste D, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 691-1136
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benson Yu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
NPI: 1518951557
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
