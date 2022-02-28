Dr. Benson Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benson Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Benson Yang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Northwestern Neurosurgical Associates Sc7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 340, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 594-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This weekend Dr. Yang saved my father’s life. Dad arrived at Saint Francis in the middle of the night, unconscious with intracranial bleeding. If he had not operated immediately and with extraordinary skill my father would have died. Immediate and skillful emergency brain surgery saved my father’s life and has impacted my entire family. With humility and dedication he oversaw my father’s post op care. All I can say is: if the actual life of someone you love is at stake, and a neurosurgeon is needed, you want Dr. Yang in the operating room. Don’t let his humility fool you: he is a rockstar. Truly grateful we did not have to settle for less experience, skill, or dedication when Dad’s life was at stake.
About Dr. Benson Yang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern University
- Yale University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Neurosurgery
