Overview

Dr. Benson Yang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Yang works at Northwestern Neurosurgical in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.