Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (83)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Pulikkottil works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 310, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0976
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Second-Degree Burns

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Pulikkottil is amazing. He takes the time to listen to concerns and answer questions. I was burned in an explosion and his care had made a difference and is helping me to recover. He has treated me and my family with dignity and respect. I drive 4 hours one way to see him and it is worth the drive. I highly recommend him.
    Rich — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316173008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulikkottil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pulikkottil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pulikkottil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pulikkottil works at Burn and Reconstructive Center at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Pulikkottil’s profile.

    Dr. Pulikkottil has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulikkottil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulikkottil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulikkottil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulikkottil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulikkottil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

