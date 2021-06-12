Dr. Benson Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benson Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benson Huang, MD is a Pulmonologist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Locations
1
Benson Huang MD1710 E Saunders St Ste B290, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8880
2
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor i have experienced after years. He cares for his patients. He save my life.
About Dr. Benson Huang, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013956176
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
