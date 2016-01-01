Overview

Dr. Benson Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Chen works at Washington Eye Care in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.