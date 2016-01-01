Dr. Benson Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benson Chen, MD
Dr. Benson Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Washington Eye Care Pllc12600 SE 38th St Ste 108, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 644-2020
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306906722
- Shanghai No. 9 Hospital, Dept Of Facial Plastic Surgery
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Tufts University
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
