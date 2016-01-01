See All Family Doctors in Little Falls, MN
Dr. Bensen Leo, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bensen Leo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Leo works at CHI St Gabriels Health in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi St. Gabriel's Health
    815 2nd St SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (320) 632-5441
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse
Detoxification Evaluation
Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Bensen Leo, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831141449
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Minn-Riverside
Residency
Internship
  • U Minn-Riverside
Internship
Medical Education
  • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.