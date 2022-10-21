Overview

Dr. Bensen Fan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Fan works at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital - Pediatric Orthopedics in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.