Dr. Bensen Fan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bensen Fan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Locations
Lake Mary OHMG Pediatric Specialties392 Rinehart Rd Ste 3090, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 841-3040Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Arnold palmer children's orthopedic surgery1222 S Orange Ave Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-3040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My kid is shy, Dr. Fan is very patient with him, and informative. My kid walked out of his office with a smile. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Bensen Fan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
