Dr. Benoy Benny, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (103)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benoy Benny, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Benny works at The Spine & Sports Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Sports Center
    2100 West Loop S Ste 150, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7326
  2. 2
    Cyfair/ Willowbrook
    11811 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 104A, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7327
  3. 3
    Sugar Land
    1111 Highway 6 Ste 145, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7324
  4. 4
    Katy
    21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 102, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr. Benny is well trained, experienced, and considered one of the best, if not the best, spine specialist in Harris County. He is a compassionate man of faith who gets good results. Further, he surrounds himself with an excellent team of friendly, caring, and helpful professionals.
    Richard — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benoy Benny, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558472555
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine/University Of Texas Health Science Center-Houston Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Alliance
    Residency
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benoy Benny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benny has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Benny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

