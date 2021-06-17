Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yiu Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD
Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Hematology-oncology Associates of Cny PC5008 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 700, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 472-7504
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Lewis County General Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Wong for anemia. The office takes a lot of medical information and family history. I was impressed with Dr. Wong’s attention to detail and the way the office followed up with the results of my tests. I have another appointment with him. I would recommend this doctor.
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1568676831
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Yiu Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yiu Wong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yiu Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yiu Wong works at
Dr. Yiu Wong has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yiu Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yiu Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yiu Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yiu Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yiu Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.