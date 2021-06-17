Overview

Dr. Benny Yiu Wong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Yiu Wong works at Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.