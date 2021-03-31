Dr. Benny Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benny Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Benny Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Comprehensive Neurology1020 Riverwood Ct Ste 310, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (832) 241-9847
Texas Electrodiagnostics17191 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (832) 548-0547
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Simplifi
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had dr Wang as my dr since 2007 He’s great and always available
About Dr. Benny Wang, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1447348164
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Presbyterian Dallas
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.