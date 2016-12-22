See All Psychiatrists in Easton, PA
Dr. Benny Titus, MD

Psychiatry
3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benny Titus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Easton, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2031 Hay Ter Ste 100, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 438-6083
    Family Guidance Center of Warren County
    492 State Route 57 W, Washington, NJ 07882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 689-4470
    Family Guidance Center of Warren County
    370 Memorial Pkwy, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 22, 2016
    I have nothing but good things to say about this practice. They are genuinely interested in my well-being and go out of their way to help. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a psychiatrist
    John in Nazareth pa — Dec 22, 2016
    About Dr. Benny Titus, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1316923683
