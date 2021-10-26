See All General Surgeons in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Benny Seto, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Benny Seto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. 

Dr. Seto works at Indiana Joint Replacement Institute in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bone & Joint Center
    1725 N 5TH ST, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-6646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital
  • Union Hospital Clinton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2021
    I had two appointments prior to surgery with Dr. Seto. The first was for my right elbow/wrist where he injected steroids. He fully explained both the procedure an the goal of doing the injection. The second appointment after discussing how the injections worked (or didn't) I opted to go ahead with surgery after he fully explained the risks and possible benefits. He performed both Carpal tunnel and Cubital Orbital release. He was very patient in explaining every part of the situation and took as much time as I needed to take care of the situation.
    — Oct 26, 2021
    About Dr. Benny Seto, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1689808313
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benny Seto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seto works at Indiana Joint Replacement Institute in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Seto’s profile.

    Dr. Seto has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

