Dr. Benny Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benny Sanchez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25329 Interstate 45 Ste B, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 419-6888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Benny Sanchez MD Is a very caring and listening doctor. He has been helping me with all my Chronic Severe Pain that. l suffer from day to day and for the Rest of my Life. He has been my Pain doctor going on four years. I appreciate Doctors like him that are able to help me and others that Have Chronic pain. I Iove my Doctor. His Staff Denise and Susan are so very Sweet and are all so very Polite, Respectful and Helpful. I Highly Recommend Dr. Benny Sanchez to be your pain management Doctor . FIVE STARS ***** Mary R.
About Dr. Benny Sanchez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801892153
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
