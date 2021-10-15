See All Pain Medicine Doctors in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Benny Sanchez, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benny Sanchez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    25329 Interstate 45 Ste B, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-6888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr.Benny Sanchez MD Is a very caring and listening doctor. He has been helping me with all my Chronic Severe Pain that. l suffer from day to day and for the Rest of my Life. He has been my Pain doctor going on four years. I appreciate Doctors like him that are able to help me and others that Have Chronic pain. I Iove my Doctor. His Staff Denise and Susan are so very Sweet and are all so very Polite, Respectful and Helpful. I Highly Recommend Dr. Benny Sanchez to be your pain management Doctor . FIVE STARS ***** Mary R.
    Mary Risher — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Benny Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801892153
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benny Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

