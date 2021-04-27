Dr. Hau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benny Hau, MD
Overview
Dr. Benny Hau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hau works at
Locations
Sculpt Dtla705 S Olive St Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90014 Directions (213) 265-7258
- 2 700 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 265-7285
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hau?
He handled our school physicals and was very caring and understanding.
About Dr. Benny Hau, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1588780506
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hau works at
Dr. Hau speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.