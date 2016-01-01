See All Podiatrists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Benny Fair Jr, DPM

Podiatry
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benny Fair Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Fair Jr works at Lafayette Foot And Ankle Clinic in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Joseph Medical Group Inc
    2700 Lafayette St Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 458-9953

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    1.0
    About Dr. Benny Fair Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295838365
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benny Fair Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fair Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fair Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fair Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fair Jr works at Lafayette Foot And Ankle Clinic in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Fair Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Fair Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fair Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fair Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fair Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

