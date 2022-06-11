Overview

Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Esquenazi works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miramar, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.