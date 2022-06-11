See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miramar, FL
Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (35)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Esquenazi works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miramar, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miramar Hospital Office
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 885-1333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cerclage Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Episiotomy Repair Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Recanalization Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fibroid Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Implanon® Placement Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Cystocele and Rectocele Repair Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
NovaSure® Ablation Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair Vaginal and-or Cervical Lacerations Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sonography Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Treatment of Fibroid Tumors Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transvaginal Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Procedure Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2022
    Dr. Esquenazi and his team are so friendly and helpful! I’ve only been to the office twice but I’ve felt so comfortable both times! They are so informative and I feel confident going to Dr. Esquenazi and his team for my first pregnancy! I highly recommend!!
    Megan — Jun 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD
    About Dr. Benny Esquenazi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1417970377
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital Of Nyu
    • Universidad Pontificia Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esquenazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esquenazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esquenazi works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Esquenazi’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquenazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquenazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquenazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquenazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

