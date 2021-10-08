See All Gastroenterologists in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Upchurch works at Adena Pulmonolgy, Critical Care & Sleep Associates in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adena Medical Office Building
    4439 State Route 159 Ste 210, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-8530

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 08, 2021
    Dr. Upchurch has an excellent professional staff. He is smart and quietly direct in speaking to me. He has a good treatment plan in mind and explains it in a good simple way. Recommended.
    — Oct 08, 2021
    About Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health
    • The University of Iowa College of Medicine
    • Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upchurch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Upchurch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upchurch works at Adena Pulmonolgy, Critical Care & Sleep Associates in Chillicothe, OH. View the full address on Dr. Upchurch’s profile.

    Dr. Upchurch has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upchurch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Upchurch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upchurch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upchurch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upchurch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

