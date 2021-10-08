Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upchurch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from The University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Upchurch works at
Locations
-
1
Adena Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste 210, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Upchurch?
Dr. Upchurch has an excellent professional staff. He is smart and quietly direct in speaking to me. He has a good treatment plan in mind and explains it in a good simple way. Recommended.
About Dr. Bennie Upchurch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851342653
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health
- The University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upchurch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upchurch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upchurch works at
Dr. Upchurch has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upchurch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Upchurch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upchurch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upchurch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upchurch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.