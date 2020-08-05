Dr. Bennett Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennett Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bennett Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Bennett K Schwartz MD2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 403, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr. Schwartz to be very professional, knowledgeable, intuitive and most helpful in guiding you through your care.
About Dr. Bennett Schwartz, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902860364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
