Overview

Dr. Bennett Schalet, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Landing, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Schalet works at Morris Heart Associates in Landing in Landing, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Rockaway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.