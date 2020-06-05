Dr. Bennett Salamon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennett Salamon, MD
Overview
Dr. Bennett Salamon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Salamon works at
Locations
-
1
Coral Springs2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 240, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 984-9090
-
2
North Broward Cardiology2800 N State Road 7 Ste 101-102, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 984-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salamon?
I've beena patient of Dr. Salamon's for several years. In my opinion, he'ss caring, up to date about the newest procedures & treatments & would recommend him to anyone seeking cardio help.
About Dr. Bennett Salamon, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1891780060
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med Sch
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salamon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salamon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salamon works at
Dr. Salamon has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salamon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salamon speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salamon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salamon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.