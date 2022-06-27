See All Plastic Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr

Dr. Rothenberg works at Bennett C. Rothenberg, M.D. in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Plastic Surgery Rutgers NJMS - Livingston
    22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 101, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 994-3311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rothenberg?

    Jun 27, 2022
    From the minute I met with Dr. Rothenberg, I knew he was the right choice to perform my surgery. He is a wealth of information and has a personality that is truly genuine and caring. From my experience with him, I can confidently state that he is skilled at his craft. He also calmed all my nerves and made this surgery a comfortable and seamless experience. His office staff is just as knowledgeable and caring to his patients. I highly recommend you visit Dr. Rothenberg for a consult. Only regret I have is that I didn’t do it sooner!
    Sabrina — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rothenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Rothenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rothenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154481281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rothenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothenberg works at Bennett C. Rothenberg, M.D. in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rothenberg’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bennett Rothenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.