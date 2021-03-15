Overview

Dr. Bennett Rosenthal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Rosenthal works at CHESSMAN, GARY W, D.P.M in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.