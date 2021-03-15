Dr. Bennett Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennett Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Bennett Rosenthal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Locations
West Orange Physicians Group LLC10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 496, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 296-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I've been his patient for a few years now and always have felt that he has treated me very well. He listens to what I've had to say and made sound professional opinions regarding my epilepsy and prescriptions. I would most certainly recommend him to anyone looking for a great neurologist with professionalism.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1457337503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
