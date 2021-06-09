Dr. Bennett Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennett Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Bennett Morrison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
Medstar Medical Group2901 OLNEY SANDY SPRING RD, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-6655
Bennett Morrison MD LLC3300 Olney Sandy Spring Rd Ste 330, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-7334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been our PCP for more than 20 years. He is very caring and spends a lot of time with his patients, which is extremely rare these days. He is very thorough and explains every lab result that he ordered, as well as those from our specialists. He answers all of our questions. He does talk a lot, but I'll take that any day versus a physician who herds his or her patients in and out in 15 minutes. As I see it, do you want Jiffy Lube or a detailed and thorough time with your primary care physician. What matters; your health or the clock? His nurse and office staff are very friendly, helpful and efficient. We could not ask for a better PCP.
About Dr. Bennett Morrison, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972506715
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.