Dr. Bennett McAllister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bennett McAllister, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. McAllister works at
Locations
Southwest Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Inc4161 Tamiami Trl Ste 304, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 625-5895
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McAllister is a breath of fresh air. He is smart and a very caring Doc!!
About Dr. Bennett McAllister, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275704157
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister works at
Dr. McAllister has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McAllister speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.