Dr. Bennett Machanic, MD
Dr. Bennett Machanic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Bennett I Machanic, MD, LLC4545 E 9th Ave Ste 240, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Mechanic for the past 12 years or so. I had MS. He is an outstanding doctor. He knows what is happening in the MS field, keeps abreast of the latest treatments, studies, trials and research in the field. He taught Neurology at University of Colorado School of Medicine, has had a private practice where he had more than 1000 patients. He has been recognized as one top Neurologists in Colorado as well as the country for many years. Dr. Mechanic is one of the best MS doctors.
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California (Los Angeles)
- DCGH-Georgetown University
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurology
