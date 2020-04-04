Overview

Dr. Bennett Lewis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.



Dr. Lewis works at Backsaver in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.