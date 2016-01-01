Overview

Dr. Bennett Leifer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Leifer works at Champaign Dental Group in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.