Dr. Bennett Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bennett Henderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
Covenant Medical Group4102 24th St Ste 406, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-5790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henderson is knowledgeable, understanding, and timely. She is great at explaining what’s going on and leaves you feeling at ease. I am grateful for her expertise.
About Dr. Bennett Henderson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.