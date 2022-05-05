Dr. Bennett Fontenot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennett Fontenot, MD
Overview
Dr. Bennett Fontenot, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery of Acadiana900 E Saint Mary Blvd Ste 104, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 504-3640
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Acadiana134 Hospital Dr # 202, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 504-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our 7-year-old crushed her hand in a door. We expected that her middle finger had to be amputated. Dr. Fontenot took the time in surgery to make sure that did not happen. She will even be able to grow her fingernail back. His bedside manner and skills are of the highest accord. We cannot thank him enough for all he has done. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Bennett Fontenot, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033316310
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- LSU
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontenot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontenot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontenot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontenot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.