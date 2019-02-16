Overview

Dr. Bennett Dykstra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Dykstra works at Logan Health Surgical Clinic in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.