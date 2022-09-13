Dr. Bennett Bruckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bennett Bruckner, MD
Dr. Bennett Bruckner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Skylyn11 Doctors Park Dr Ste 240, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 342-4115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MedRisk
I found him extremely professional and kind. Would not hesitate to recommend.
- Westchester Co-Ny Med Ctrs
- Charity Hosp-Tulane
- Charity Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Bruckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruckner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruckner has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckner.
