Dr. Bennett Baquet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bennett Baquet, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
Lafayette Arthritis & Endocrine Clinic4212 W Congress St Ste 2300A, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 237-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was a wonderful experience, they took time with me.
About Dr. Bennett Baquet, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1073563631
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baquet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baquet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baquet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baquet has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baquet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Baquet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baquet.
