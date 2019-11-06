Overview

Dr. Bennett Baquet, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Baquet works at Lafayette Arthritis And Endocrine Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.