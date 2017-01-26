See All Psychiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Yu works at Community Psychiatry in Roseville, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Psychiatry Associates
    1420 Rocky Ridge Dr Ste 230, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 783-9697
    North American Mental Health Services
    414 4th St Ste D, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 406-7993

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jan 26, 2017
    My child started when they were young, and now as young adult. Dr. Yu has always been frank, honest, but caring in talking and listening, not only with my child, but also with those who have cared for him.
    Roseville, CA — Jan 26, 2017
    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1972617546
    Dr. Benjamin Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

