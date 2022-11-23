See All General Dentists in Hollywood, FL
Overview

Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Dental School.

Dr. Yanowitz works at Gary Yanowitz, DDS in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary Yanowitz, DDS
    9700 Stirling Rd Ste 113, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 281-7394

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Nov 23, 2022
Dr. Yanowitz is knowledgeable and listens to my concerns. The staff is consistently friendly and the dental hygienist is the best I've ever been to.
Loida Gonzalez in Pembroke Pines, FL — Nov 23, 2022
About Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD

  • Dentistry
  • 4 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1790288140
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Montifiore Medical Ctr
Residency
Medical Education
  • Nova Southeastern Dental School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Benjamin Yanowitz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yanowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yanowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yanowitz works at Gary Yanowitz, DDS in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yanowitz’s profile.

259 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

