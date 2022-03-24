Dr. Benjamin Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Yang, MD
Dr. Benjamin Yang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Riverside Medical Clinic7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Yang for complications of a neurogenic bladder. He was patient in explaining my options, and I felt like he listened to my concerns. Highly recommend.
- Urology
- English, Mandarin
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.