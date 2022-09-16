Dr. Benjamin Wycherly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wycherly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Wycherly, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Wycherly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Wycherly works at
Locations
Connecticut Sinus Institute21 South Rd Ste 112, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 284-4950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 599 Farmington Ave Ste 101, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 284-4950
Prohealth Laboratory950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-9600
Manchester515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 284-4950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Wycherly regularly... After all the other "experts" told me that that "there was nothing more we can do" he has provided a path to maintaining my illness (Meneires Disease) as best as possible. He has tried many different remedies until we've found a few that are effective. Other ENT's I have seen did not even mention these treatments. I could go on and on. I'm glad I'm under his care! Fell free to contact me, I'm a real 60 year person who lives in Watertown, CT - kstylekid at hotmail.com
About Dr. Benjamin Wycherly, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1932356508
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wycherly works at
