Overview

Dr. Benjamin Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Wu works at El Camino Health in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.