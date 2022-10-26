Overview

Dr. Benjamin Wowo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Wowo works at Preferred Behavioral Health in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.