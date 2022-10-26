Dr. Benjamin Wowo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wowo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Wowo, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Wowo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Wowo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Van-hien C. Tran. P A424 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 913-3765
-
2
Preferred Behavioral Health25722 Kingsland Blvd Ste 105, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (832) 913-3765
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wowo?
He asks questions and encourages questions from the client.
About Dr. Benjamin Wowo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295048528
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Columbia University
- U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wowo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wowo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wowo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wowo works at
Dr. Wowo has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wowo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wowo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wowo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wowo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wowo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.