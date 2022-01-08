Overview

Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Wooster works at Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC and Matthews, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.