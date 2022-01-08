Dr. Wooster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD
Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Orthocarolina PA2001 Vail Ave Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2564
- 2 250 N Caswell Rd Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 323-2564
Orthocarolina PA6237 Carolina Commons Dr Ste 110, Fort Mill, SC 29707 Directions (803) 226-7547
- 4 710 PARK CENTER DR, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 323-3215
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr Wooster goes above and beyond. He is kind, patient and an amazing surgeon. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Benjamin Wooster, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
