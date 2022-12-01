Dr. Benjamin Woodhead, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodhead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Woodhead, DO
Dr. Benjamin Woodhead, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Butler County Health Care Center, Columbus Community Hospital and Fillmore County Hospital.
Nebraska Orthopaedic Center6900 A St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 436-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Butler County Health Care Center
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Fillmore County Hospital
I have never had more trust in a doctor than I do in Dr Woodhead. He was able to fix my shattered shoulder which I thought was impossible. I just cannot say enough good things about him. God Bless him!
About Dr. Benjamin Woodhead, DO
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- University of Washington
- Des Peres Hospital
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
