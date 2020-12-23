Dr. Benjamin Wiseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Wiseman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Wiseman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia Program and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiseman works at
Locations
Insight Physicians7101 Jahnke Rd # 550A, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6566Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insight Physicians2006 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6519Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Wiseman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1275777518
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia Program
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiseman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiseman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiseman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiseman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiseman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.