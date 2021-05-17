Overview

Dr. Benjamin Winders, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Winders works at Cardiovascular Specialists Of Texas - Park Bend Drive in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.